CADILLAC — There isn’t much to say right now about COVID-19 in Northern Michigan.
From Monday of last week to this Monday, three area counties reported single-digit increases in new COVID-19 cases: there were seven in Wexford, four in Osceola, three in Missaukee, and one in Missaukee. Lake County reported no new cases during that period.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported two COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday. Across the Munson Healthcare system, there were a total of 26 COVID-19 patients, which is 10 fewer cases than last week.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 94 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 45 in Missaukee, 34 in Lake and 79 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 252 deaths. According to state data, there are additional probable deaths in area counties, including 11 in Wexford, one in Osceola, three in Lake and 14 in Missaukee.
