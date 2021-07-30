CADILLAC — Three cases of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant have been detected in Missaukee County and public health officials assume there are additional cases in other local counties, as well.
Currently, the delta variant has been identified in three District Health Department No. 10 counties: Crawford (one case), Missaukee (three cases), and Oceana (one case).
“Because only random and specifically requested samples are being tested for variants, we should assume the delta variant is present in all 10 DHD No. 10 counties,” a health department press release states.
On July 27, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided interim public health recommendations for fully vaccinated people based on new evidence of the delta variant currently circulating in the United States.
The CDC states that, while infections can happen in only a small portion of people who are fully vaccinated, preliminary evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people who do become infected with the delta variant can spread the virus to others.
To reduce the risk of becoming infected or spreading COVID-19, including the delta variant, the CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people in areas of substantial or high transmission should:
• Wear a mask in public indoor settings if they are in an area of substantial or high transmission. Fully vaccinated people might choose to mask regardless of the level of transmission, particularly if they or someone in their household is immunocompromised or at increased risk for severe disease, or if someone in their household is unvaccinated. People who are at increased risk for severe disease include older adults and those who have certain medical conditions, such as diabetes, overweight or obesity, and heart conditions.
• Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
• Get tested three to five days following a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 and wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days after exposure or until a negative test result.
• Isolate if they have tested positive for COVID-19 in the prior 10 days or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
• Follow any applicable federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations.
People who are immunocompromised should be counseled about the potential for reduced immune responses to COVID-19 vaccines and to follow current prevention measures (including wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others they don’t live with, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces) regardless of their vaccination status to protect themselves against COVID-19 until advised otherwise by their health care provider.
The CDC also recommends universal masking for all K-12 schools, including teachers, staff, students, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.
On Thursday, all local counties within District Health Department No. 10 reported additional COVID-19 cases. Wexford and Lake both added two cases, and Missaukee added one.
Total case counts in area counties are as follows: 2,570 in Wexford County, 599 in Lake County, 1,278 in Missaukee County and 1,708 in Osceola County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.