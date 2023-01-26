Three COVID-19 deaths reported in Wexford in the last three weeks

CADILLAC — Since the beginning of the month, a death from COVID-19 has been reported in Wexford County almost every week.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, a death occurred earlier this week, on Jan. 23. In addition, the department this week reported a death on Jan. 5, and last week, a death was reported on Jan. 10.
It’s been several weeks since any deaths have been reported in Missaukee, Osceola or Lake counties.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 112 confirmed deaths in Wexford County, 53 in Missaukee County, 90 in Osceola County, and 37 in Lake County. In total, that’s 292 deaths.
During the last seven-day period, the number of new confirmed cases in local counties has remained low: there were six in Wexford, five in Osceola, one in Missaukee and zero in Lake, totaling 12 cases, which is two fewer than the week prior.
Munson Healthcare recently reported an uptick in hospitalizations system-wide from the disease, but at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, only one patient was reported as of Wednesday, which is the same as it was this time last week.
