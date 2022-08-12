Three COVID deaths reported in area counties since last week; free tests now available

CADILLAC — Three people were reported to have died in area counties since the beginning of last week, including two in Missaukee County and one in Osceola County.
According to data compiled by the state of Michigan, deaths were reported in Missaukee County on Aug. 2 and Aug. 8; and in Osceola County, a death was reported on July 31. Wexford County also reported a death at the end of last month, on July 29.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 101 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 50 in Missaukee, 34 in Lake and 83 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 268 deaths.
During the last seven-day period, there were 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wexford, eight in Osceola, nine in Missaukee and five in Lake, totaling 39 confirmed cases. That’s three fewer cases than last week. Also during that period, there were 20 probable cases, which is seven more than the week prior.
Across the Munson Healthcare system, there were a total of 33 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, which is two more than last week; at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, six patients were reported, which is an increase of one compared to the week prior.
Spectrum Health, which includes Spectrum Reed City Hospital, on Wednesday reported 58 adult non-ICU patients and four pediatric patients. The hospital system also reported seven adult ICU patients, which is a decrease of five compared to last week, and four pediatric ICU patients, which is an increase of one.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday announced its expanded partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation through Project Act to provide 180,000 COVID-19 tests to 36,000 households located anywhere in the state free of charge. Previously, tests were only available in select ZIP codes.
Residents can request the tests through the end of August. Households will receive one kit containing five tests.
“Testing remains both a critical and helpful tool in managing the spread of COVID-19, and reduces the risk of getting infected for our loved ones and neighbors,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “We encourage residents to take advantage of these free tests as many families get ready to head back to school. We are grateful for our partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation to ensure equitable access to tools that prevent COVID-19.”
All households in the state of Michigan can order their free COVID-19 tests through AccessCovidTests.org. Each household will receive one kit with five tests, typically within a week of ordering. Individuals without internet access can contact 2-1-1 for assistance ordering tests.
This program is in addition to free at-home tests available through the federal government partnership with the United States Postal Service.
MDHHS also continues to partner with libraries across the state to provide free at-home COVID-19 tests to Michiganders.
Private health insurers are required to cover up to eight at-home COVID-19 tests per month for each person covered by a health plan, according to MDHHS.
For more information about testing, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.
