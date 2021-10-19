TUSTIN — The Spectrum Health family medicine office in Tustin, which has been operating less than two days a week, will close temporarily beginning Oct. 25.
According to a Spectrum Health press release issued Tuesdasy, Osceola County residents who need to see a primary care health provider can schedule an appointment at Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital Multispecialty Clinic at (231) 832-7170 or at Evart Family Medicine at (231) 832-8700.
The Reed City Hospital Multispecialty Clinic is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Evart Family Medicine is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Same day appointments are available.
“A very tight labor market is affecting businesses across the country, including health care,” said Andrea Leslie, President of Spectrum Health Big Rapids, Reed City, United and Kelsey Hospitals. “At least in the short term, we’re consolidating our Tustin services to continue providing exceptional care to our communities.”
Ongoing evaluations of patient volumes, community spread of COVID-19 and staffing needs will be addressed frequently to determine when the Tustin Family Medicine office will reopen, according to the press release.
In a medical emergency, patients are reminded to call 911 or visit their nearest hospital emergency department.
Spectrum Health is working to hire team members to fill several open positions in several departments, many with sign-on bonuses available. Those considering a career at Big Rapids and Reed City Hospitals can go to www.spectrumhealth.org/careers.
