Tippy Dam Recreation area in Manistee County is closed until further notice, effective immediately, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday afternoon through the State Police's emergency operations center.
"Tippy Dam has seen a drastic increase in visitors, including people from all areas of the state. This type of nonessential travel could unintentionally increase the spread of COVID-19. To protect visitors, staff and nearby communities, the DNR has closed Tippy Dam Recreation Area, effective immediately, until further notice. The south side access, which is on land managed by Consumers Energy, also will be closed until further notice."
People have been observed at the recreation area standing too close together. Social distancing advice, meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, calls for people to stand at least six feet apart.
