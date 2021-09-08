Two deaths from COVID reported over the weekend in Wexford County

CADILLAC — Amid a third wave of COVID cases that doesn’t seem to show any signs of slowing, Wexford County reported its first deaths from the disease in several weeks.
Wexford reported two deaths over the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths in that county since the beginning of the pandemic to 45. Of those 45 people, 25 were over 70 years old, nine were between 60 and 69 years old, six were between 50 and 59 years old, and one was between 40 and 49 years old.
Wexford County hadn’t reported a death from COVID-19 since early July, around the time that case numbers in the area had dipped to their lowest point in several months. Prior to this weekend, the last death from COVID reported in this area was in Lake County in mid-July.
From about the end of July to now, case numbers have increased steadily as the COVID variant spread through the population.
Along with that uptick in cases has come an increase in hospitalizations caused by COVID: Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported seven hospitalizations in a single day last week, which is the first time since mid May that as many people were treated in a single day from COVID. From the middle of June to beginning of August, the hospital reported only a handful of hospitalizations, with most days seeing zero patients. Since the beginning of August, the hospital has reported between two and seven patients every day.
Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake all reported new COVID cases over the weekend: Wexford had five, Missaukee had 10, Osceola had 15 and Lake had eight. Updated information was not available on the Central Michigan District Health Department website for Osceola County.
Dr. Christine Nefcy, medical director for Munson Healthcare, said several weeks ago that she was concerned about a potential increase in cases, hospitalizations and fatalities in Northern Michigan based on what they were seeing in other areas of the country that had similar vaccination rates, such as Florida.
She said Munson staff are “very stressed” right now in the midst of the third surge, weeks after it appeared as though light was visible at the end of the pandemic tunnel.
“They’ve been dealing with this a long time,” Nefcy said. “So they’re disheartened by what we’re seeing now.”
Nefcy said summertime always is their busiest time of year, and with the hospital system a little short-staffed as it is, the third surge has put yet another burden on the staff.
Of particular concern in coming weeks is an expected spike in pediatric hospitalizations, Nefcy said, especially in areas where school districts haven’t mandated mask usage among staff and students. Last week, several school districts in the area sent messages to parents alerting them to possible outbreaks in classrooms.
Nefcy said it’s important to keep in mind that unvaccinated people still comprise about 90% of hospitalizations from COVID. Stated another way, Nefcy said those who are unvaccinated are five times more likely to get sick from exposure to the coronavirus and about 30 times more likely to be hospitalized from it compared to vaccinated individuals.
The percentage of fully immunized people in area counties is as follows: 53% in Wexford County, 49% in Missaukee County, 57.6% in Lake County and 41.5% in Osceola County.
