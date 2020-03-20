CADILLAC — As of Friday afternoon, there were no positive COVID-19 test results in the District Health Department No. 10 region.
The district is waiting on the results of 118 tests; 24 have come back negative.
The district updates its COVID-19 numbers twice a day. Friday afternoon's update comes after the state released its numbers at 2 p.m. Michigan had 549 positive cases as of 10 a.m. Friday.
FRIDAY MORNING:
As of Friday morning at 8:30 a.m., there were no positive COVID-19 test results in the District Health Department No. 10 region.
The health department covers 10 counties, including three in the Cadillac News coverage area: Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties.
Data posted to the health department's website shows that 115 test results are still pending in the 10-county area.
However, 18 test results have come back negative.
In Michigan on Wednesday, there were 334 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state updates the numbers at about 2 p.m. daily, for the previous day.
The health department is urging people to continue taking preventative measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus which is now a pandemic.
The health department says:
- Clean hands often. Scrub with soap for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water is not available.
- Avoid close contact with sick people.
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw tissue away and wash hands immediately.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces frequently
