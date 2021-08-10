CADILLAC — For the first time in nearly two months, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital has reported three COVID-related hospitalizations in a single day.
From June 19 to Aug. 6, the number of hospitalizations in Cadillac remained under three a day; for the majority of those days, the hospital did not report any COVID patients. On Aug. 8, three hospitalizations were reported.
The increase in hospitalizations follows an increase in new cases in the region.
On Friday, 50 new cases were reported within the DHD No. 10 coverage area, which is more in a single day than had been reported since May 19.
The number of new cases has been inching up in this area for several weeks. According to data published by the health department on Monday, the region has had an average of around 20 new cases of COVID every day from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9. The week prior, the average daily case count was 13.4. the week prior to that, it was 9.57; the week prior to that, it was 4.28; and the week prior to that, it was 3.
The new wave of cases comes as more instances of the delta variant have been detected in the region.
Central Michigan District Health Department, which covers Osceola County, received reports from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services that four cases of the delta variant were identified in Clare and Isabella counties.
As of Monday, Missaukee County is the only county in this area where the delta variant has been detected, although public health officials expect it to be much more widespread than has been reported thus far.
All three local counties within District Health Department No. 10 — Wexford, Missaukee and Lake — reported new COVID cases on Monday. Wexford and Missaukee both had two and Lake had one.
The total number of COVID cases in area counties since the beginning of the pandemic is 2,582 in Wexford County, 1,285 in Missaukee County, 607 in Lake County and 1,716 in Osceola County.
Increasing immunization rates in the area remains key to slowing down the latest surge of cases, according to public health officials.
The percentage of fully immunized people in area counties is as follows: 51.4% in Wexford County, 47.8% in Missaukee County, 56% in Lake County and 40.4% in Osceola County.
Across the country, August is celebrated as National Immunization Awareness Month. With the return to school quickly approaching, DHD No. 10 issued a reminder to residents to receive and stay up to date on immunizations.
“It is critical that people come in for their immunizations to avoid an outbreak of preventable disease,” said Bethanie Dean, immunization coordinator for DHD No. 10. “Immunizations save millions of lives each year. We’re here and we’re ready to see anyone who walks through our doors. It’s important to make this your top priority as children head back to school. Take the initiative to protect yourself and your children from serious preventable diseases.”
To schedule routine vaccinations so you and your family are fully immunized, call the health department at 888-217-3904. For more information about immunizations at all stages of life, visit http://www.dhd10.org/programs-services/#i
