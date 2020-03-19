CADILLAC — In Michigan as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, there were 334 COVID-19 cases, the state announced on Thursday.
The state's Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced that the Michigan's tally of positive COVID-19 cases would now include results from commercial and hospital or university labs.
That brought the number of COVID-19 cases to 334 as of Thursday afternoon (the state updates the number online at 2 p.m. daily. Results are from the day before at 11:59 p.m.).
Labs identified 140 new cases on Wednesday, March 18, according to an MDHHS news release. More tests mean more positives.
The bright side? Information is good.
"To me, as a doctor, this is good. I want more information," said Dr. Joe Santangelo, the chief medical officer for Munson Hospital in Cadillac.
The test results mean health officials can start identifying people who may have been in contact with patients that have COVID-19.
Anybody getting tested for COVID-19 through Munson Hospital in Cadillac will have their swab sent to the state's lab.
The hospital is not sending samples to private or commercial labs but hopes to do so, according to Dr. Santangelo, who spoke to the Cadillac News by phone on Thursday afternoon.
"There are lots of private and commercial labs who are expanding their capacity and we are hoping to be able to partner with them in the days and weeks to come," Dr. Santangelo said. "But right now, our only option for testing is a state lab."
Regulatory and equipment challenges mean the hospital's own internal lab can't test for COVID-19, though it's possible Munson can overcome those hurdles.
"We're working really hard to do that as quickly as we can but we're not there yet," Dr. Santangelo said.
EDIT: This story has been updated to reflect corrected information from the state. The tally is 334, not 336.
