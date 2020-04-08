|County
|Cases
|Reported Deaths
|Allegan
|18
|Antrim
|6
|Arenac
|4
|Barry
|7
|Bay
|39
|Berrien
|72
|2
|Branch
|18
|1
|Calhoun
|51
|1
|Cass
|9
|1
|Charlevoix
|8
|Cheboygan
|10
|1
|Chippewa
|1
|Clare
|2
|Clinton
|82
|1
|Crawford
|5
|1
|Delta
|8
|Detroit City
|5824
|251
|Dickinson
|2
|1
|Eaton
|67
|3
|Emmet
|15
|2
|Genesee
|713
|39
|Gladwin
|4
|Gogebic
|3
|1
|Grand Traverse
|15
|3
|Gratiot
|5
|Hillsdale
|62
|4
|Houghton
|1
|Huron
|4
|Ingham
|205
|2
|Ionia
|11
|1
|Iosco
|4
|1
|Isabella
|22
|2
|Jackson
|126
|4
|Kalamazoo
|67
|6
|Kalkaska
|10
|2
|Kent
|207
|8
|Lapeer
|64
|5
|Leelanau
|4
|Lenawee
|36
|Livingston
|174
|2
|Luce
|1
|Mackinac
|3
|Macomb
|2626
|141
|Manistee
|9
|Marquette
|18
|2
|Mason
|1
|Mecosta
|8
|1
|Midland
|24
|1
|Missaukee
|1
|1
|Monroe
|152
|Montcalm
|18
|1
|Muskegon
|42
|4
|Newaygo
|3
|Oakland
|4007
|234
|Oceana
|3
|1
|Ogemaw
|3
|Osceola
|3
|Oscoda
|2
|Otsego
|29
|2
|Ottawa
|55
|Presque Isle
|1
|Roscommon
|6
|Saginaw
|186
|6
|Sanilac
|22
|2
|Schoolcraft
|1
|Shiawassee
|27
|St Clair
|140
|3
|St Joseph
|16
|Tuscola
|27
|2
|Van Buren
|18
|1
|Washtenaw
|610
|13
|Wayne
|3802
|195
|Wexford
|7
|Other*
|287
|2
|Unknown
|77
|1
|Out of State
|126
|1
|Totals
|20346
|959
breaking
Wexford Co. up to 7 cases; 1,376 new cases in the state and 114 new deaths recorded
-
Updated
