CADILLAC — Wexford County has its second COVID-19 case.
District Health Department No. 10 announced that Wexford County has a second confirmed COVID-19 case Sunday evening.
The first case was announced March 20, 2020.
CADILLAC — Wexford County has its second COVID-19 case.
District Health Department No. 10 announced that Wexford County has a second confirmed COVID-19 case Sunday evening.
The first case was announced March 20, 2020.
Reporter
I cover the city of Cadillac, Missaukee County, and Clam Lake Township.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.