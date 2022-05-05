CADILLAC — During the same week that new COVID-19 case numbers inched up noticeably in the area, Wexford County reported its first pandemic-related death in months.
According to data compiled by the state of Michigan, there was a confirmed COVID-19 death in Wexford County on May 2. Before that, the last confirmed death in the county was Feb. 28.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 96 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 46 in Missaukee, 34 in Lake and 79 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 255 deaths.
Also last week, new COVID-19 case numbers in Wexford and Osceola counties rose into the double digits for the first time in several weeks.
From Wednesday of last week to this Wednesday, there were 12 new cases in Wexford, 10 in Osceola, three in Missaukee, and eight in Lake, totaling 33 cases.
The week prior, there were 19 cases, and the week prior to that, there were 11.
Across the Munson Healthcare system, there were a total of 14 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, which is five more than last week, although Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported zero COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday.
Spectrum Health, which includes Spectrum Reed City Hospital, on Wednesday reported 29 adult COVID-19 patients, two pediatric cases and three cases in the intensive care unit. That is seven fewer adult cases and one additional pediatric case from the week before.
“While COVID-19 levels have declined over the past couple months, the BA.2 subvariant of omicron is expected to cause a rise in cases,” said District Health Department No. 10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes. “We want folks to take precautions and get tested if they have been exposed or have symptoms. When you combine taking precautions with being up-to-date on your vaccines and boosters, that gives residents the best method to reduce infections and severe outcomes.”
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced a new tool for Michigan residents and health care providers to help locate COVID-19 treatments across the state.
The website is called solvhealth.com, and there users may search to find sites and locations that have therapeutic options available including monoclonal antibodies, oral antivirals and Evusheld, a preventative treatment for those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. The site provides phone numbers, operating hours and information about which therapeutics are available.
“We are continuously striving to make COVID-19 treatments accessible to Michiganders,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “This new feature removes barriers in accessing treatment by helping those in need of therapeutics easily find locations and the availability most convenient to them. We will continue to make improvements in accessing tools that help prevent and treat COVID-19.”
Retail chain pharmacies that have oral antivirals in stock include Meijer, Walgreens, Rite-Aid and CVS, in addition to select independent pharmacy locations. It is important to contact your health care provider as you must present a prescription from a physician, or advanced practice clinician to pick up medication at the pharmacy.
