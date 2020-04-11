Wexford County resident died Saturday morning from COVID

CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 received notification Saturday morning regarding the death of a Wexford County resident attributed to COVID-19.
The individual is a male in his 60s who was hospitalized at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital on April 4 where he died on the morning of April 11, according to a press release issued by DHD No. 10.
“We wish to express our heartfelt sympathies to the family who lost their loved one,” DHD No. 10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes said. “COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat to our community members and we must all continue to follow all executive orders to help bring this deadly virus to a halt.”
Saturday DHD No. 10 also reported the first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in a Lake County resident. In a release, the health department said it was working quickly to investigate this case to determine potential close contacts to the individual.
“We ask that individuals please follow Gov. (Gretchen) Whitmer’s orders for sheltering in place and strictly practice social distancing at this time,” Hughes said. “As cases are increasing, it is important to understand that individuals may display symptoms differently and not all who are sick with COVID-19 will be sick right away.”
At this time and because of the rapidly evolving nature of this pandemic, DHD No. 10 suggests everyone should assume they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 who may not have known they had it. Please follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and monitor you and your loved ones for symptoms. If symptoms do begin to appear, contact your healthcare provider for further instructions.
On Saturday, Whitmer also announced 13 new or expanded COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites – including in Detroit and Flint – designed to provide greater access to residents across Michigan and a new lab will speed up test results
Expanded testing is available through a partnership involving the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan Primary Care Association, 11 health centers, and NxGen MDX Laboratory. The efforts will increase Michigan’s daily COVID-19 testing capacity by about 40% when fully operational.
“The State of Michigan is working with our healthcare partners to step up COVID-19 testing,” Whitmer said. “Better access to testing and quicker results are critical to our public health officials who are fighting coronavirus and to our residents who have symptoms of COVID-19 and need answers, treatment, and peace of mind. More testing will save lives.”
The new drive-thru capacity will include two large-scale sites in Detroit and Flint. The sites will aim to serve at least 750 and 250 people per day, respectively. Additional site details are in progress and will be announced soon.
New drive-thru sites will also operate in Atlanta, Bad Axe, Battle Creek, Bay City, Benton Harbor, Jackson, Kalamazoo, and Traverse City. The partnership will significantly expand drive-thru test sites currently operating in Grand Rapids, Lansing, and Saginaw.
Each site will aim to serve 100 or more individuals per day beginning Monday, April 13, with the exception of the Detroit and Flint sites that will begin operations on later dates. Individuals should call before coming to these drive-thru sites for pre-test evaluation and additional information.
People must meet Michigan’s coronavirus testing priority criteria to be tested at the sites. They should first contact the site’s patient screening telephone line or their health care provider if seeking testing. The Traverse City location is Northwest Michigan Health Services, 10767 Traverse Highway, 231-642-5292.
Michigan’s testing priority criteria include hospitalized patients; symptomatic healthcare workers; patients in congregate facilities with symptoms, including those at long-term care or elderly living facilities; jails or prisons; homeless shelters; residential foster care facilities; other group living settings; patients age 65 and older with symptoms; patients with underlying conditions with symptoms; first responders with symptoms; and critical infrastructure workers with symptoms.
Please rely on official sources for information. DHD No. 10 continues to provide the latest information at www.dhd10.org. Michigan updates are available at www.michigan.gov/coronavirus, and national updates are at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.