Wexford Courthouse only allowing access by appointment due to COVID-19

CADILLAC — Wednesday started with business as usual at the Wexford County Courthouse, but 10:30 a.m. that changed.
After a department head meeting was held it was determined the courthouse would be open by appointment only. Those who entered also would be screened to make sure they didn't have a temperature of 100 degrees or higher. Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said the decision was made Wednesday due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the change, Koch said county offices are fully staffed and doing the business of the county. She anticipates the first couple of days of the change will be difficult, but the county will work with the public to accommodate their needs.
"A lot of the work (people come to the courthouse for) can be done over the phone, by email or by some online capacity. People don't need to come into the courthouse for as much as they think they do," she said.
Somethings, however, do need to be done at the courthouse, according to Koch.
If some paperwork needs to be dropped off, it can be left with security personnel and they take the documents to the appropriate office. Likewise, Koch said if they need to pick up something it can either be mailed to them or left for them at the security station.
The hope is to be back to normal by April 6, but Koch said that will be dependant on recommendations by the state and/or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While the courthouse was only allowing access by appointment, Koch said the regularly scheduled Wexford County Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday was still a go. It remained completely open to the public.
During the meeting, Koch said the commissioners are scheduled to discuss potentially altering the meeting schedule so only one regular commissioners' meeting would be held per month and one finance meeting. All other committee meetings would be canceled and those items would be handled during the one regularly scheduled board meeting.
"Business of the county has to continue, we have to figure out the best way to do that and keep everyone safe at the same time. It is an interesting dance for sure," Koch said.
The Wexford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. today in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
This story will be updated after tonight's meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.