CADILLAC — Three additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported to have occurred in area counties last week.
According to data collected by the state of Michigan, deaths were reported in Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 107 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 52 in Missaukee, 35 in Lake and 83 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 277 deaths.
During the seven-day period from Sept. 7 to last Tuesday, there were 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wexford, 13 in Osceola, eight in Missaukee and seven in Lake, totaling 41 confirmed cases, which is seven fewer than last week. Also during that period, there were 41 probable cases, which is seven fewer than the week prior.
Across the Munson Healthcare system, there were a total of 14 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, which is eight fewer than the week prior; at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, zero patients were reported.
Spectrum Health, which includes Spectrum Reed City Hospital, on Wednesday reported 118 patients, which is six more than the week prior. That total includes 10 adult ICU patients, which is an increase of four compared to the week prior. The hospital system also reported five pediatric non-ICU patients and two pediatric ICU patients.
