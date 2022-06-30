Wexford, Missaukee report COVID deaths in last week as Munson Cadillac inpatient numbers rise

CADILLAC — Even as overall case numbers decline throughout the state, this part of Northern Michigan is experiencing an uptick in hospitalizations and reports of death from COVID-19.
Both Wexford and Missaukee counties reported a COVID-related death in the last week — on June 25 in Wexford, and June 23 in Missaukee.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 98 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 48 in Missaukee, 34 in Lake and 81 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 261 deaths.
Across the Munson Healthcare system, there were a total of 24 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, which is one more than last week, and at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, seven patients were reported, which is an increase of two compared to last week, and four compared to two weeks ago.
Besides Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, which as of Wednesday had 14 COVID-19 patients, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital currently has more patients than any other Munson hospital, including Charlevoix, Grayling, Manistee, Otsego and Paul Oliver in Frankfurt.
Spectrum Health, which includes Spectrum Reed City Hospital, on Wednesday reported 58 adult non-ICU patients, which is six more than last week. The hospital system also reported three pediatric hospitalizations, along with six adult ICU patients.
While hospitalizations seem to be on the rise in the Cadillac area, the number of new cases has continued a several-week decline.
During the last seven-day period, there were 10 confirmed cases in Wexford, eight in Osceola, two in Missaukee, and eight in Lake, totaling 28 confirmed cases. That’s 11 fewer cases than the week before and 45 fewer than the beginning of May, when there was a significant uptick in cases throughout the region.
Also during the last seven-day period, there were 13 probable cases, which is one fewer than the week before.
