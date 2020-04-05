The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the area increased by two over the weekend, bringing the total to five in Wexford County, four in Osceola County and one in Missaukee County.
Statewide, the total number of infections rose to 15,718 on Sunday, with 617 confirmed deaths from the virus. In this area, there has been only one death — in Missaukee County. On Friday, there were 1,953 infections and 62 deaths; on Saturday, there were 1,481 infections and 61 deaths, and on Sunday, there were 1,493 infections and 77 deaths.
As of Sunday, there were still no confirmed cases of infection in Lake County.
According to Munson Healthcare's website, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital has seven confirmed cases of infection but that doesn't necessarily mean all those cases are local, as the hospital has been designated a COVID-19 care center. So far, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital has tested 148 people, with 129 of those tests coming back negative, seven positive and 12 that are still pending. Of those that have tested positive, two are currently being treated at the hospital.
A number of entities bolstered their operational policies over the weekend in an attempt to further combat the spread of the virus. Among notable efforts were Meijer asking customers to limit the number of people they bring into the store and Munson Healthcare requiring all visitors and staff to wear masks in clinical care areas.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who issued a "Stay Home" order that was effective on March 24, 2020, issued another order on Friday that strengthened the order.
The order says "People who test positive or who are experiencing symptoms must wait to leave their homes until three days have passed since their symptoms have resolved and seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared, or since they were swabbed for the test that yielded the positive result."
Close contacts of a symptomatic individuals or of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 "should remain in their home until 14 days have passed or the symptomatic individual receives a negative COVID-19 test," Whitmer's office said.
