Wexford reports 2 new confirmed COVID cases Saturday

CADILLAC — Wexford County was the only county in the Cadillac News' coverage area that reported any new cases of COVID-19.
Wexford County reported two new cases Saturday while Lake, Missaukee, and Osceola counties report no new cases. On Friday, Wexford, Missaukee, and Osceola counties saw their cases numbers increase.
On Saturday, Wexford County saw its total number of confirmed cases increase to 84 but no new deaths were reported. Wexford County remained at four deaths related to the virus.
Missaukee County saw no confirmed cases on Saturday and its total number of confirmed cases remained at 30, according to the State of Michigan. Missaukee County also didn’t have any new deaths reported and the total deaths attributed to the virus for the county remained at one.
In Lake County, no new cases were reported on Saturday leaving confirmed cases at 28. There also were no new reported deaths Saturday, according to the state.
Osceola County had no new cases to report Saturday and no deaths, according to the state’s coronavirus website. Osceola County had a total of 68 confirmed cases and has not reported a death associated with COVID-19 since the pandemic started.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported no hospitalizations related to the coronavirus, which was last updated on Aug. 28. The hospital also reported it had 66 patients with pending test results.
The state reported 799 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The state also said there were 21 COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, which included 7 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. With Saturday's numbers, the total number of infected in the state went up to 101,478 and the total number of deaths after went up to 6,467.
