What mask works best against omicron?

CADILLAC — As the highly contagious omicron variant makes its rounds through Northern Michigan, public health officials say it’s never been more important for people to wear masks indoors to slow the spread of COVID-19, not to mention other respiratory illnesses such as the flu.
While the messaging around masking has been fairly consistent throughout the pandemic (with a few exceptions), questions may persist as to which masks are most effective and under what circumstances.
There are many different types of masks available for people to wear and most provide some level of protection, although the quality of protection is different for each.
District Health Department No. 10 Environmental Health Director Michael Kramer said the masks that provide the greatest level of protection for those wearing them include N95 and KN95 respirators. Kramer said these masks filter the air coming to the user and also coming out of the user.
DHD No. 10 Medical Director Dr. Jennifer Morse said they typically don’t recommend the N95 for the general population, as they need to be fitted for each user and some people find them more difficult to breathe through. The KN95, however, offers virtually the same level of protection and doesn’t need to be fitted.
Cloth masks and surgical masks — two of the most common types of masks worn by the general population — don’t provide as much protection for the user but do protect those around the user by blocking much of the perspired particles coming from their nose and mouth.
As a general rule of thumb, Kramer said anytime you’re indoors, especially around a lot of people, you should be wearing some type of mask right now, even if it’s just a cloth or surgical mask. Those who have compromised immune systems, pre-existing conditions, or who are more at-risk if infected for any other reason, may want to consider opting for more protection provided by KN95.
Kramer said even though omicron has shown to be much more transmissible than earlier versions of the coronavirus, data indicates that mask usage, even if it’s just cloth or surgical masks, still slows its spread.
“The benefit would come from everybody wearing masks,” Kramer said.
Morse confirmed that mask usage is even more important now than it was previously because the omicron variant replicates in the upper airway, which means more of the virus is expelled through coughs and breathing than the previous coronavirus forms.
Incidentally, Morse said replication in the upper airway rather than deep in the lungs also explains why omicron seems to lead to less serious health complications for most people who are infected.
Morse said probably the most important thing people should keep in mind when deciding what type of mask to wear is comfort. If they’re constantly adjusting the mask, it will be easier for the virus and respirated particles to make their way through.
Cost is another consideration. If someone can’t afford an KN95 mask, a surgical mask or reusable cloth mask also are adequate, Morse said.
“They’ve all be shown to help,” Morse said.
Some tips to keep in mind when choosing and wearing masks include the following: choose a mask that has two or more layers of washable, breathable fabric; make sure the mask completely covers your nose and mouth; make sure the mask fits snugly against the sides of your face and doesn’t have gaps; use a mask with a nose wire to prevent air from leaking out of the top of the mask.
Also, do not choose masks that are made of fabric or material that make it hard to breath, such as vinyl; and do not use masks that have exhalation valves or vents which allow virus particles to escape.
For those who are using a gaiter as a mask, make sure it has two or more layers. If it doesn’t, fold it to make two layers.
Face shields are not recommended at this time, as their effectiveness currently is unknown.
For kids, find masks made for children and check to make sure they fit snugly, with no gaps around the sides. Do not put masks on children 2 years old and younger.
