CADILLAC — The "ladies on the lakes" are crafting surgical masks as quickly as their supplies arrive.
Kathy Van Bruggen runs a small quilting business out of her home near Mancelona. During the COVID-19 outbreak and the shortage of personal protective equipment for health care personnel, Van Bruggen has turned her efforts to making surgical masks.
Van Bruggen isn't alone. Several other friends who live on lakes near Mancelona are sewing masks. Two have sewn 50.
"Everyone's pitching in," Van Bruggen said.
For now, the mask recipients are personal connections.
Van Bruggen's niece, a health care worker in San Diego, was the recipient of many of the masks — Van Bruggen estimated that she'd sewn about 30 so far. Another friend is sending masks to her daughter, a health care worker in the Detroit area.
Quarter-inch elastic is the bottleneck, though.
“We don’t have any elastic," Van Bruggen lamented. "Elastic seems to be in very short supply right now.”
Van Bruggen's usual suppliers — JoAnn's, Hobby Lobby, even her fabric wholesaler — were all out. She finally found some through Etsy and is waiting to get re-supplied so she can get back to work. The elastic she found online should be enough to make another 30 masks, she said.
There's been some debate about whether elastic is a good option for the home-sewn masks, but Van Bruggen has experimented and said it's the best thing she's found. Ribbon frays too easily. Ties made out of cloth are too bulky.
“I’m at a standstill right now because I can’t get the materials I need to make them,” Van Bruggen said. The sewing itself is pretty easy.
“It’s not very hard,” she said. “It’s pretty straight-line sewing."
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has urged Michigan residents to donate personal protective equipment.
“Our brave medical professionals and first-responders are on the front lines of keeping us safe, and we must do everything we can to protect them and every Michigander we can from the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Whitmer said on Tuesday. “Right now, medical professionals across the state are forced to reuse face masks. This increases the risk of spreading COVID-19 during a time when we should do everything we can to mitigate it. We’re not getting the tools we need from the federal government, so it’s on all of us to work together to protect each other.”
Munson Healthcare announced this week that it would accept donations of handmade surgical masks. The health care system is referring crafters to munsonhealthcare.org/foundations/COVID-19-response for patterns and recommended materials.
"Home-sewn masks are part of Munson Healthcare’s conservation efforts," the health care system said in a news release on Wednesday. "Munson is requesting the approved pattern listed on its website designed to be worn over existing PPE supply to extend the life cycle of PPE equipment."
Additionally, Munson announced dates and times when residents can donate supplies in their communities.
In Cadillac, residents can drop off supplies at the Rehabilitation Center at 300 Evart Street on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Other needed supplies
Munson Healthcare system is accepting donations of new, unopened (in original packaging):
· Disposable face masks
· N95 masks, sometimes called respirators
· Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles
· Disposable gowns
· Disposable gloves, especially non-latex
· Disposable surgical caps
· Disposable foot covers
· Wipes: bleach or antimicrobial
· Hand sanitizer
Specialized items also accepted:
PAPRs (powered air-purifying respirators) and PAPR hoods
· Nasal testing swabs
· Viral testing kits
