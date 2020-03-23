LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a "Stay Home" order Monday, March 23, 2020, effective Tuesday at 12:01 a.m.
The order lasts until April 13, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.
In a press conference announcing the executive order, Gov. Whitmer said the state must do more to slow the spread of COVID-19, the pandemic that has killed 15 Michiganders and thousands more globally as of the governor's 11 a.m. press conference on Monday.
"This is not a recommendation," Whitmer said. "This is an order."
Businesses and operations will "temporarily suspend in-person operations that are not necessary to sustain or protect life."
Whitmer's executive order means schools will be closed for an additional week.
Businesses that violate the executive order could be fined.
However, grocery stores, banks, pharmacies and gas stations are among those that are expected to remain open.
Restaurants will be allowed to continue offering take-out, the governor said during the press conference. She urged people to use delivery services where possible.
The feeding of people in our state is an essential service, Whitmer said.
Critical infrastructure includes, per the governor's order:
(a) Health care and public health.
(b) Law enforcement, public safety, and first responders.
(c) Food and agriculture.
(d) Energy.
(e) Water and wastewater.
(f) Transportation and logistics.
(g) Public works.
(h) Communications and information technology, including news media.
(i) Other community-based government operations and essential functions.
6
(j) Critical manufacturing.
(k) Hazardous materials.
(l) Financial services.
(m) Chemical supply chains and safety.
(n) Defense industrial base.
Suppliers and childcare workers supporting critical infrastructure workers can continue to operate.
The full executive order is available online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.