While announcing the first death from COVID-19 in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she had made "some tough choices."
Whitmer held a press conference at 4 p.m. Wednesday addressing the death and her recent decisions that were designed to spread the slow of COVID-19.
The governor tried to reassure the public.
“These are temporary actions," Whitmer said. "I want to emphasize that.”
Whitmer also announced that she'd extended the tax foreclosure deadline from "March 31, 2020, to May 29, 2020, or 30 days after the state of emergency declared in Executive Order 2020-4 is terminated, whichever comes first."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.