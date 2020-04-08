CADILLAC — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will announce an extension to the stay-home order, she told the Cadillac News on Wednesday.
"We will have to extend the 'stay home' order. We'll be making that announcement tomorrow," Whitmer said.
The news came in response to a question about second residences.
Under the 'stay home' order that is meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, Michiganders can travel to second residences such as cabins and cottages.
But they shouldn't, the governor told the Cadillac News via Zoom on Wednesday afternoon.
"It's contrary to the 'stay home stay safe order.' Frankly, the benefit from social mitigation is real. We're only a couple weeks into it and it feels like an eternity, I know," Whitmer said. "And it's hard for people to be physically distant from loved ones and friends and, and work, even."
"But the fact of the matter is, with a virus like this—that has no vaccine and no cure, that is highly contagious and is deadly, and we have too few, too little PPE for our nurses and doctors—the most valuable tool we have is social distancing. And they've seen that it makes a difference."
"I am confident that we will see it has helped and it will have helped save lives and it's too early to stop doing that. And so we will have to extend the stay home order we'll be making that announcement tomorrow," Whitmer said.
"And it will include you know, telling people if you're not traveling for, to the grocery store, or to the pharmacy, you really need to stay home."
Whitmer acknowledged that the existing "stay home" order allows travel to second residences.
"We did that with the thought in mind that ... if it was necessary, if you had a tree come through your your roof and you needed to go fix it ... those are essential activities," the governor said.
"But if it's just for going traveling from one part of a state to ... another, that is not necessary, life-sustaining activity and that's precisely why it's not advisable. That will be contemplated in the 'stay home' order. People should stay home."
