With case rates rising, indoor mask usage now recommended even among vaccinated

CADILLAC — Northern Michigan has taken a step backward in the fight against COVID-19.
Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare, said the region’s 14-day average COVID positivity rate has risen to 3.5%, or 53 confirmed cases per 100,000 individuals, which bumps the region back into the CDC’s “substantial community spread” risk category.
Nefcy said entering the substantial community spread category brings a new set of recommendations for slowing down the virus, including indoor mask usage even among people who are vaccinated.
The region’s recent spike in cases comes as instances of the delta variant, dubbed by some the “fastest and fittest” incarnation of the virus, have been detected in Northern Michigan.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director of District Health Department No. 10, said given the relatively low rate of testing they’re seeing right now, they fully expect more cases of the variant in this area besides the ones they’ve already detected, including three in Missaukee County.
Morse said the positivity rate in the District Health Department No. 10 coverage area, which includes Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties, has been increasing week to week, from 1.28% on July 16 to 2.83% on July 23 (the most recent data available).
Morse said with school starting soon, she’s concerned about how quickly the variant will spread in classrooms bereft of mitigation efforts that had been in place at the end of the last school year.
“We just don’t know what to expect,” Morse said.
Nefcy said the duration and severity of the delta peak largely depends on how people respond to it.
If people re-adopt measures such as wearing masks indoors and around large groups of people, staying six feet away from others, and washing hands frequently, the variant may come and go quickly.
“If we re-adopt those measures, we stand a good chance of blunting the surge,” said Nefcy, who added that based on what they’re seeing in other places around the U.S. and world, the variant surge likely will be broad throughout the region if we do nothing to slow it down.
Morse said public health agencies are keeping a close eye on additional variants of the virus but none have yet proven to be as dangerous as delta. Morse said variants are a natural byproduct of the evolutionary process and the only way to prevent more of them from forming is to disrupt the transmission and replication of the virus between hosts. One of the most effective ways to do this is through vaccination, since the virus spreads and evolves more quickly through the unvaccinated.
“The sooner we (increase vaccination rates), the fewer variants we’ll have,” Morse said.
Based on what they know so far, Nefcy said the “vast majority” of people who experience serious illness, hospitalization and death from the COVID variant are those who are unvaccinated, although there are rare cases of “breakthrough” patients who experience serious complications even if they’re vaccinated.
“The vaccine is still quite protective,” Nefcy said.
It’s important to keep in mind, however, that those who skip the second dose of vaccine are much more at risk of developing serious complications from COVID compared to those with both doses, Nefcy said.
On Tuesday, Lake County added one new COVID case. Wexford and Missaukee had no new cases. Updated numbers from Central Michigan District Health Department were not available for Osceola County.
