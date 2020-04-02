CADILLAC — Doctors' advice on who should be wearing masks during the COVID-19 outbreak is starting to change.
At first, the CDC said you don't need to wear a mask if you're healthy, unless you're caring for a sick person.
But now doctors are starting to give different advice, suggesting we should all consider wearing home-sewn masks when out in public, and the CDC is reportedly reconsidering its position, according to the New York Times.
The "home-sewn" part is critical, however. Professional gear should still go to the professionals.
"There's no question right now that our frontline hospital workers don't have enough masks. So, if there is an N95 mask or a surgical mask, we want it to go directly to our hospital partners," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive, during a press conference Thursday morning. "That said, we know that some people may have a mask at home or they may be able to make a mask out of cloth or a bandana and if they want to do that and they can ... they should strongly consider it. It certainly won't cause any harm."
Dr. Alicia Elmore, a family physician in Cadillac, said the old advice is based aersolized particles being small enough to get through cotton weave.
But the question is, are people getting COVID-19 that way?
"My guess, and what they're thinking is, the majority of people who are cough or sneeze on, it's going to be the actual droplets that they're getting on them," Dr. Elmore explained. "(The masks) can protect you from getting spittle on you."
Or vice versa.
Recent evidence suggests 20% of positive patients don't have symptoms at all.
Masks also prevent you from touching your mouth or nose with hands that have been in contact with the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.
Now that home-made masks are an option, wearing them could help slow the spread of the disease.
Doctors still need the medical-grade stuff, however.
A COVID-19 patient who is isolated in one room could be exhaling aerosolized coronavirus, and health care providers treating those patients need the gear that can stand up to aerosolized particles, Dr. Elmore explained. But in bigger, public spaces, where your contact with others is less intimate and not in an enclosed space, a home-sewn mask could offer protection from spittle.
But keep your space.
"The gold standard is social distancing," Dr. Elmore said.
