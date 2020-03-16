CADILLAC — YMCA Cadillac Director Mike Kelso knew that the building might be ordered to close at some point due to the COVID-19 outbreak. But it's happening sooner than expected.
"It's happening so fast, it's hard to get ahead," Kelso told the Cadillac News on Monday, shortly after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered the closure of restaurants, cafes, coffee houses, bars, taverns, brewpubs, distilleries, clubs, movie theaters, indoor and outdoor performance venues, gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, spas, and casinos.
On Friday, the Kelso said the YMCA daycare would stay open, as Whitmer's executive order closing schools did not apply to daycares.
Now, he says they're waiting for additional clarification from the governor because the daycare is in a facility with a gymnasium, which are among the facility types ordered to close.
For parents and families, the YMCA's closure means no additional programming will be offered during the school shut-down; Kelso had said last week that the YMCA was hoping to offer something.
Now, those plans are shifting online.
"Our building is closed but our mission continues," Kelso said.
Social distancing is one thing.
But the YMCA team wants to combat social isolation during the COVID-19 closures and cancellations.
Kelso said he anticipted doing phone and virutal wellness check-ins, particularly for seniors. And staffers are trying to figure out what services and programs they might be able to offer online.
They just have to figure it out, he said.
