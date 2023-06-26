In the June 23, 2023 edition of the Cadillac News, a story about bedbugs had Cadillac Housing Commission Director Carrie VanderMolen saying Kirtland Terrace had no bedbugs. It should have said that there were no bedbugs in common areas of the senior living facility, but some tenants were currently dealing with them in their apartments.
Correction
- Rick Charmoli Cadillac News
-
- Updated
RICK CHARMOLI
Staff Writer/Reporter
