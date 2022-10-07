A story that ran in Thursday’s paper about a charity fundraiser held this weekend at Cicchelli Second Chance Rescue and Exotics reported an incorrect day for the event. The event is being held on Sunday, Oct. 9.
Correction
CHRIS LAMPHERE
