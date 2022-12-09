In the story that ran on Thursday, Dec. 8, about the Wexford County Board of Commissioners, it should have stated the wages and per diem were doubled and not raised by 50%.

rcharmoli@cadillacnews.com

Staff Writer/Reporter

Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beekeeper, gamer, beard growing all around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports and any other stories that come my way.

