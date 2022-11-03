In the Nov. 3, 2022 edition of the Cadillac News, a story about the Wexford County Board of Commissioners discussed dog license fee collection by townships and veterinarian offices. The $3 fee for a one-year license and the $9 fee for a three-year license was what the local units got to retain from the total licensing fee. The actual costs of dog licenses are as follows: a one-year license for an intact dog is $15, while a spayed/neutered dog costs $10. A three-year license for an intact dog is $40, while the cost of a license for a spayed/neutered dog is $25. On March 1, license fees double.

rcharmoli@cadillacnews.com

Staff Writer/Reporter

Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beekeeper, gamer, beard growing all around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports and any other stories that come my way.

"

"