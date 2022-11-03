In the Nov. 3, 2022 edition of the Cadillac News, a story about the Wexford County Board of Commissioners discussed dog license fee collection by townships and veterinarian offices. The $3 fee for a one-year license and the $9 fee for a three-year license was what the local units got to retain from the total licensing fee. The actual costs of dog licenses are as follows: a one-year license for an intact dog is $15, while a spayed/neutered dog costs $10. A three-year license for an intact dog is $40, while the cost of a license for a spayed/neutered dog is $25. On March 1, license fees double.
Correction
- Rick Charmoli Cadillac News
-
- Updated
RICK CHARMOLI
Staff Writer/Reporter
Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beekeeper, gamer, beard growing all around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports and any other stories that come my way.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
""
FREE Daily Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Demont Storm trial ends with 3 guilty pleas, emotional outburst by victim's family
- Cadillac man donates $100K to Elks National Foundation
- Clare County livestock auction results
- Five candidates running for three seats on Reed City School Board
- Storm takes stand, testifies he was running for his life
- Opening arguments Wednesday start in first Wexford Co. murder trial in nearly eight years
- Bright sunlight sparks flame in Toy Town wall
- Cause of death in Wexford Co. murder determined to be gunshot wound
- Reed City Chamber organizes first downtown Halloween bash
- Massive fires plagued early years of Cadillac, surrounding towns
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.