In the Thursday, Dec. 22, edition of the Cadillac News, a story about the holiday weekend winter storm should have clarified that the Cadillac Area YMCA would only be available as a warming station on Friday. That also would be contingent on if the facility has power on Friday.
correction
RICK CHARMOLI
Staff Writer/Reporter
Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beekeeper, gamer, beard growing all around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports and any other stories that come my way.
