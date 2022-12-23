In the Thursday, Dec. 22, edition of the Cadillac News, a story about the holiday weekend winter storm should have clarified that the Cadillac Area YMCA would only be available as a warming station on Friday. That also would be contingent on if the facility has power on Friday.

