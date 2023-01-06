In the story about the Wexford County Board of Commissioners meeting in the Thursday, Jan. 5, edition of the Cadillac News, it should have stated Mike Bush was elected by a tally of 8-0 rather than former commissioner Mike Bengelink.
correction
RICK CHARMOLI
Staff Writer/Reporter
Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beekeeper, gamer, beard growing all around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports and any other stories that come my way.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
""
FREE Daily Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Investigation continues into suspicious death, cause of death still pending
- Online poll: suspicious death in December biggest story of the year
- New Wexford Co. Airport manager ready to take flight Jan. 9
- Roasted Cafe introduces alcohol to the menu at grand opening
- Cadillac man charged with defrauding people, working without a builder’s license
- Lake City man charged with multiple meth-related felonies
- Wexford organizational meeting, administration contracts first items of business in 2023
- Lake City woman sentenced for delivery/manufacture of Suboxone
- No. 3 Ohio St. 66, No. 14 Michigan 57
- Midwest Snow Kite Jam returns to Cadillac for another year
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.