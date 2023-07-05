In the July 5 edition, Klaudia O'Malley of McBain should have been named as the 5K female champion of the Greatest Fourth in the North road race in a time of 17:57. Her time was initially reported incorrectly at 20:08, causing her to be listed as runner-up and not as the winner.
