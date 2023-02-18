CADILLAC — Two firms are vying to be the city’s lake management consultant, responsible for managing the Lake Cadillac invasive species control program, and educating the staff and public on best practices.
Council on Tuesday is scheduled to discuss bids from both firms and potentially choose which firm to hire.
The bids were submitted by Restorative Lake Sciences, which currently administers the city’s invasive special control program, and Progressive AE, which for 11 years prior to 2017, administered the same program.
According to Cadillac City Council documents, firms were asked to provide not-to-exceed annual fees for a period of three years.
Restorative Lake Sciences’ bid was $10,000 for 2023, $10,500 for 2024, and $10,500 for 2025. Progressive AE’s bid was $13,500 each year.
Beginning in 2026, this contract will automatically renew in one-year increments. Annual contractual fees may increase up to the rate of inflation, calculated using the annual increase in the Consumer Price Index for All Items as of Sept. 30 each year.
“The city is familiar with the two firms who submitted bids and would be comfortable recommending either for approval,” council documents state. “However, Restorative Lake Sciences has the most recent familiarity with Lake Cadillac, has met all contractual obligations in a professional and timely fashion and presented the most competitive bid.”
Staff have recommended that council award a contract for professional lake management services to Restorative Lake Sciences in accordance with their proposal. Funds will be available in the Lake Treatment Fund.
Council on Tuesday also is scheduled to discuss the city’s participation in the DNR’s Canada goose nest/egg destruction, and capture and hold programs.
According to council documents, the DNR requires a resolution by the local government which represents the property owners of the subject lake.
Staff have recommended that council approve the resolution to participate in the annual program.
Council meets on Tuesday at 6 p.m., at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 North Lake St.
