OSCEOLA COUNTY — A crash between a semi-truck and a pickup truck sent one driver to the hospital earlier this morning.
At 7:15 on Wednesday, Jan 15, between M-66 and M-115, a pickup failed to avoid a semi that had pulled over so the driver could adjust his GPS. The semi was partially in the roadway when the pickup crashed into semi's rear end.
A portion of M-66 was closed for a few hours while Michigan State Police and Osceola County Emergency Medical Services dealt with the accident.
According to MSP both drivers were at fault for the crash as the semi-truck driver was not completely off the roadway and the pickup driver, a 49-year-old from Beaverton, had failed to stop or adjust his driving accordingly.
The driver of the semi received no injuries from the crash while the Beaverton man was transferred to a hospital by Osceola EMS to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
