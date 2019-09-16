Crash on Division and 115

A two-vehicle crash on the corner of M-115 and West Division Street resulted in both drivers being sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

 Victoria Martin

CADILLAC — A two-vehicle collision resulted in both drivers being taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City on Monday, Sept. 16.

Emergency personnel responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of West Division Street and M-115 around 2:30 p.m., according to the Wexford County Sheriffs Department.

It is believed at this time, according to the sheriff's department, that the crash was a result of a misjudgement when one vehicle was turning off of Division onto M-115.

The crash resulted in both drivers being sent to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. Neither of the drivers' injuries were life-threatening at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff's department.