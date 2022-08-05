Sometimes it seems like we deliberately try to make things difficult for ourselves, like we can’t accept when something seems too easy. We overcomplicate things because we can’t believe they can be of value if they are easy to attain, or we feel that a person has to prove themselves worthy before they can acquire them.
One of the things that sometimes becomes unnecessarily complicated is receiving our Lord’s salvation. In John 3 Jesus explains to Nicodemus that it is necessary to be born from above, or born anew, or as we most commonly hear it translated, born again, in order to enter the Heavenly Kingdom and be saved. We know that Jesus is speaking of the setting aside of your old life, of being baptized and receiving the Holy Spirit to start a new life in our Savior’s name, so it’s a little amusing to us that Nicodemus gets so confused because he takes what Jesus tells him so literally.
But although Christians generally agree on what Jesus requires to be born again, there is still heated disagreement on what forms those requirements should take. The interpretation of how to be baptized and how to be sure that someone has received the Holy Spirit has caused denominations to split into opposing factions and entirely new denominations to come into being. It seems like more concern has been shown over the physical act of baptism than what it represents. And there are still those who will absolutely insist that unless the baptism is performed the proper way, it has no meaning at all.
But the thing is, God not only wants everyone to be saved, He makes it possible for every single person to be saved. The key thing to remember is that God’s salvation is a gift, not a prize. A gift freely given; a gift motivated by nothing other than the purest love that can be imagined.
All that you have to do to receive this gift is to accept it, to want it. All you have to do is to open up your heart and say, “Yes Lord, I accept you as my Lord and my Savior. I know that the only way that I can enter Your Kingdom is through this gift that You have offered to me, and I accept Your gift and set aside my old life to be born again into the new life that comes through salvation!”
It is a gift with responsibilities, however. When you accept the gift of salvation from Jesus, you accept that you will live your life according to His one command, that you must love your neighbors with the same love that Jesus has shown you.
When it comes to baptism, unless that feeling is in your heart and your very soul, it doesn’t matter where or how many times you get dunked in the water, all you’re going to get out of it is wet! Unless you have invited your Savior to live in you and guide your life, you can say all the special prayers and sign all commitment forms you want, you’re just wasting time and paper. Salvation is a personal commitment between you and God. And that moment may come like it did to Paul, like an earthquake that shakes the very ground that your beliefs are built on, or like Elijah, it may come to you as a soft whisper, and you just need to whisper back “Yes, it is so!”
“For God so loved the world, that He gave his only Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through Him.”
It’s not complicated or difficult. We don’t have to earn salvation or prove ourselves worthy of, because we can’t, and we aren’t. The only reason we are saved is that God loves us, and that love includes everyone without exception. He wants us to be saved, and through the gift of salvation Jesus offers He gives us the means to be saved. God makes it easy, people make it complicated. You don’t have to prove anything or pass any test, no one has to vote to approve you, and you don’t have to have a thousand people praying for you while you wait in a special tent at a music festival. Believe, surrender, accept and be saved. Ultimately, it’s between you and Jesus. It doesn’t get much simpler than that!
