LEROY — While the identity of the person who will become the next Pine River Area Schools superintendent is still several weeks away from being known, the board of education has its template for what boxes a candidate should check.
This template includes what vision for the district a potential candidate should have, what preferred professional experience a potential candidate should have, what management and decision-making a potential candidate should have, and what personal traits a candidate should have.
Michigan Association of School Boards Consultant Shawn Lewis-Lakin is assisting the board with the search process, and he jokingly said while they can’t use the criteria they came up with Wednesday to manufacture the perfect candidate, it is a good and comprehensive list. He also said the reality is no one person will ever check every box they have set out.
The seven board members all agreed, however, that the criteria they had comprised were a good starting point because its genesis was from 96 responses to the community online survey and 40 community and district staff members who attended seven stakeholder meetings earlier this month.
These criteria included a responsive candidate with strong communication skills, a collaborative leader, honest, ethical, transparent in all matters, visible, and approachable and accessible to staff, students and members of the community.
In addition to the setting of the criteria Wednesday, the board also could have determined if there is a strong internal candidate the members are interested in pursuing. At this point, Lewis-Lakin said there wasn’t an internal candidate that came forward.
However, if one does come forward, the board has opted to have both internal and external candidates viewed equally and at the same time. While that is different than what is typically done, it was the right decision for Pine River, according to Lewis-Lakin.
“When you pull an internal candidate forward, sometimes you create the impression it was going to happen that way. Sometimes it’s expedient to do that and it makes sense,” he said. “It depends upon the context and the community. One of the reasons we do the stakeholder groups is to get an appreciation for what this context is and for what’s important.”
He said the stakeholder information gathered showed one of the district’s strengths is families and staff members having multi-generational roots. That strength also is a challenge because those roots can be seen as a “good ole boy network” and nepotism.
After the meeting, board president Kevin Delancey said now that the criteria will be out there, the board’s role is to have conversations with people and help with the recruitment of candidates by getting the word out about the position.
In December, Lewis-Lakin presented his plan that included a timeline that incorporated each step of the process.
The board also determined what that timeline should be, gave input to the preliminary posting and picked a salary range for the position. That range was $105,000 to $130,000.
The timeline included the stakeholder input meetings and the online survey. With the search criteria established at Wednesday’s meeting, the next part of the process would occur on March 3. It is at that time that the board would receive access to candidate materials. By March 6, there will be another workshop meeting for the interview preparation of the candidates. It is at that workshop meeting that the board also would select the candidates for the first interviews.
On March 13 and March 14, the schedule has the board holding the first round of interviews. On March 22 and March 23, the schedule includes finalist visits and interviews. At the end of those interviews, the board would select its choice and start the process of contract negotiations. The goal would be to have the new superintendent in the district by mid-April or as negotiated.
Effective Monday, Dec. 5, former superintendent Matt Lukshaitis’ resignation became effective. The main purpose of the move, according to Lukshaitis, was to allow him and his wife to relocate near their children and grandchildren. Lukshaitis said in a release that he was grateful to the district’s board of education, administrators, teachers and staff. He also said he was grateful to the student body of the district and its community during his nearly nine years as superintendent.
When asked if he was retired after his resignation, Lukshaitis reiterated he was resigned but said nothing more.
In February 2014, the board held two days of interviews for five candidates chosen from a total of 18 for its superintendent position after then-superintendent Jim Ganger informed the board of his retirement plans. After that process, two candidates were picked as finalists. One, however, took his name out of consideration, leaving only one candidate, Lukshaitis.
He began work as superintendent on July 1, 2014.
During his time at the helm, the district had ups and downs. There were the two bonds he helped to get passed and the celebration of the district’s 50th anniversary, but there also were student deaths, the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, a hazing incident involving the Pine River football team.
