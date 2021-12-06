CADILLAC — The Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center announces the December Co-op Students of the Month.
Tyler Koetje of McBain High School is enrolled in the Applied Construction Technology program and works at Terry Koetje Builders as a General Laborer.
Phil Rigling of Pine River High School is enrolled in the Computers, Networking, and Electronics Technology program and works at the Career Technical Center as an IT Assistant.
If your business would like to host an eager to learn CTC student for a co-op position, please contact LeAnne Bush at (231) 876-2214.
