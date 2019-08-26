CADILLAC — Crews were dispatched to Kenwood Park Monday night around 8:06 p.m. on reports of a downed power line.
According to Consumers Energy, 280 customers are currently without power in the area.
The affected area extends from Rose Street to Newland Avenue and north into Country Acres.
Consumers Energy reports the cause of the downed power line currently is unknown.
Estimated power recovery time is 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.