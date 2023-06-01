Lake City senior Dayne Blair, shown here at left winning the regional title in the 100-meter dash, is among the area athletes competing in the D3 state meet at Kent City this Saturday, June 3, or the D4 state meet in Hudsonville. Dayne is the top seed with his time of 10.99 seconds in the 100 dash and he also qualified in the 200 dash as well. (photo by Marc Vieau)
