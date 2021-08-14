LEROY — Victoria McAllister-Bennett never felt comfortable the way she said goodbye to her mother.
Victoria was 13 years old and was leaving for school when she said goodbye to her mother, Diane Chorba. It was the morning of May 24, 1979. It was the last time Victoria saw her mother.
Victoria recalls the day her mother disappeared and the unusual goodbye that morning. Chorba, a single mother of two, was living in a one-bedroom trailer in the Luther area of Lake County. She was also pregnant at the time.
“I was getting up, getting ready for school, but it wasn’t normal,” Victoria said. “She (Diane Chorba) didn’t come out (of the bedroom) and say goodbye. I was leaving angry, she didn’t come out and say goodbye, I didn’t get my goodbye kiss. It just didn’t feel right.”
Instead of coming out of the bedroom to send her daughter off to school as normal, Diane Chorba said goodbye through the bedroom door. It was the last time McAllister-Bennett heard her mother’s voice. The next 40-plus years have been a roller-coaster of emotions for Victoria, starting with her return from school the day her mom disappeared.
When Victoria returned home from school, she noticed smoke coming from the burn barrel, but nobody was watching it.
“Being in the forest ... that was just a big rule, a big no-no,” Victoria said. “You didn’t leave anything burning in the burn barrel.”
Stranger yet, the front door of the trailer was open and Judy Bean, Ollie Bean’s wife, was in the trailer. Victoria’s younger brother Joshua, who was Ollie Bean’s child with Diane Chorba, was in his car seat on the kitchen table. Judy Bean told Victoria her mother had gone to Grand Rapids to pick up truck parts and that Victoria needed to pack her things, Victoria said. She and her brother were going to stay with the Beans while their mother was gone.
“Even as a kid, I knew things weren’t adding up that day,” Victoria said.
Days later, even less added up.
Ollie Bean told Victoria and her father a few days later that Diane Chorba was on Flight 191 from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport. The plane crashed on May 25, 1979, killing 273 people. Chorba was not listed as one of the passengers on the flight. Bean said it was because she used a different name. But Victoria questioned why her mother left on May 24 when the flight she supposedly was taking did not leave until the following afternoon.
“Where was my mother all night if the flight didn’t leave until one in the afternoon,” Victoria said.
Victoria, her uncle, and her father traveled to Chicago to provide dental records to crash investigators a few days later.
Though Victoria could not recall when, crash investigators identified all of the victims in the Flight 191 crash, and said Chorba’s remains were not among them. Crash investigators said there were no pregnant women on Flight 191 and none of the victims matched the dental records that Chorba’s family brought to investigators.
It wasn’t until July 20, 1979, two months after Chorba’s disappearance, that Victoria’s mother was reported as missing. While Chorba’s whereabouts were not known, one thing was certain — she did not die in the plane crash.
“It was my choice,” Victoria said about staying with the Beans. “I thought that was what my mother would have wanted, that she would come back and get us. That she would come back for my brother and me.”
Victoria said her mother was planning to leave the Luther area, but she was planning to take Victoria and Joshua with her.
“She told me not to tell anybody,” Victoria said. “Two weeks before my mother disappeared, she said we were going back to Niles.”
Victoria would spend the several months living with the Beans. She said she chose to stay with the Beans to finish school as well as be close to her brother, Joshua. Ollie and Chorba were having an affair and Chorba was pregnant with Ollie Bean’s child when she disappeared.
But Victoria was uncomfortable the entire time living with the Beans. One evening it became worse when Ollie Bean drove her in his pickup truck down a secluded two-track, Victoria said. She said Ollie Bean flashed the gun he always carried and said Victoria had not thanked the Beans for allowing her to stay with them.
Later, Judy Bean told Victoria that she believed the plan was for Ollie to kill Victoria and later say that Chorba returned and took her daughter, Victoria said. Instead of hurting her, Ollie told Victoria how much she looked like her mother and that he loved Chorba.
Victoria stayed with the Beans until November when she moved in with another family. A few weeks later, she passed out in school and was taken to the hospital and later diagnosed with two bleeding ulcers as well as being severely dehydrated. No one contacted her family, but Victoria called her father, who came and tried to pick her up at the hospital. Initially, some claimed her father was trying to kidnap Victoria, but Victoria told officers who came to investigate that she wanted to leave with her father.
Over the next 20 years, Victoria would hear comments from people about what happened to her mother, but it was not until 1999 when her mother’ fate was known. In 1997 Victoria was told by State Police that since Chorba was listed as a missing person they could not investigate the case as a homicide. Victoria was convinced her mother did not leave but was murdered. She petitioned the court and had her mother legally declared dead in 1997. In 1980 Ollie and Judy Bean had moved out to Oregon.
Victoria urged police to contact the Beans in Oregon, Victoria said Judy had called her and told her Ollie had murdered her mother. Victoria also contacted the Michigan Attorney General’s office, which eventually agreed to take the case. Ollie Bean was arrested in Oregon in 1999 and extradited to Michigan in 2000. He was put on trial in August 2001. Judy Bean, who was now divorced from Ollie, testified that Ollie Bean shot Chorba when they were in the woods mushroom hunting in the Luther area. Judy Bean testified that Ollie told her what happened after showing Judy Diane Chorba’s body as it laid in the hollow in the ground from an uprooted tree. Judy Bean testified that she believed the body of Chorba was in the Bristol area. She also testified that Ollie Bean had driven to Grand Rapids the day after Chorba’s disappearance and was staying in a hotel. Judy said she believed Ollie was planning to leave the area, but saw reports of the plane crash in Chicago and made up the story that Diane Chorba was on the plane and died during the crash.
Ollie Bean was convicted of murdering Chorba, even though her body has yet to be found.
Victoria still hopes to finally say goodbye to her mother, with a service and burial in a family plot in Luther. For several years, Victoria and a team of volunteers has been searching the woods in northern Lake County for her mother. A volunteer has used ground-penetrating sonar and another has brought a cadaver dog to search for Diane Chorba. So far, her remains have not been found.
Victoria, who has been spending the summer at a campground in Osceola County with her husband, Bart Bennett, has maps, platbooks and other documents to aid in her search. This year, she and her team of volunteers have not been able to get out into the woods. They need permission from the DNR to search state land and the Forest Service to search federal land. Victoria is hopeful that next year they can resume the search.
“They do not want people digging in the national forest,” Victoria said.
In the meantime, Victoria has ordered a memorial to her mother to be placed in the Luther cemetery, where her family plot is. If the memorial is delivered in time, Victoria hopes to have a ceremony open to the public this year.
Victoria is also in the process of starting a non-profit, called Forest of Tears, to help battered women and raise awareness of abuse. She also plans to highlight missing persons through the non-profit website, which she is still developing.
“This can happen to anybody,” Victoria said.
Though she is not sure how she would feel finding her mother’s remains, she is certain she is a part of the forest now.
“I guess some relief,” Victoria said about finding her mother. “I wonder if she is not happy right where she is. She is part of the forest.”
