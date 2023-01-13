December hogs and pigs
Michigan’s total hog and pig inventory on December 1 was estimated at 1.24 million head, up 80,000 head from a year ago, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Director of the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office. Breeding hog inventory, at 115,000 head, was up 5,000 from last December. Market hog inventory, at 1.15 million head was up 7 percent from last year. The average pigs saved per litter for the September to November quarter was 11.10, compared to 11.10 from the same period last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.