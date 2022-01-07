December hogs and pigs
Michigan's total hog and pig inventory on December 1 was estimated at 1.16 million head, down 150,000 head from a year ago, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Director of the USDA, NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. Breeding hog inventory, at 110,000 head, was down 10,000 from last December. Market hog inventory, at 1.05 million head, was down 12 percent from last year. The average pigs saved per litter for the September to November quarter was 11.10, compared to 11.50 from the same period last year.
United States inventory of all hogs and pigs on December 1, 2021 was 74.2 million head. This was down 4 percent from December 1, 2020, and down 1 percent from September 1, 2021.Breeding inventory, at 6.18 million head, was up slightly from last year, but down slightly from the previous quarter. Market hog inventory, at 68.0 million head, was down 4 percent from last year, and down 1 percent from last quarter.
The September-November 2021 pig crop, at 33.7 million head, was down 4 percent from 2020. Sows farrowing during this period totaled 3.01 million head, down 5 percent from 2020. The sows farrowed during this quarter represented 49 percent
of the breeding herd. The average pigs saved per litter was 11.19 for the September-November period, compared to 11.05 last year.
United States hog producers intend to have 2.94 million sows farrow during the December 2021-February 2022 quarter, up slightly from the actual farrowings during the same period one year earlier, but down 8 percent from the same period two
years earlier. Intended farrowings for March-May 2022, at 3.01 million sows, are down 1 percent from the same period one year earlier, and down 4 percent from the same period two years earlier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.