December Milk Production
Dairy herds in Michigan produced 996 million pounds of milk during December, up 1.1 percent from a year ago, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Regional Director of the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office. Production per cow in Michigan averaged 2,305 pounds for December, 35 pounds above December 2021. The dairy herd was estimated at 432,000 head for December, down 2,000 head from a year earlier.
Milk production in the 24 major States during December totaled 18.1 billion pounds, up 0.9 percent from December 2021. November revised production, at 17.4 billion pounds, was up 1.1 percent from November 2021. The November revision represented a decrease of 49 million pounds or 0.3 percent from last month’s preliminary production estimate. Production per cow in the 24 major States averaged 2,032 pounds for December, 8 pounds above December 2021. The number of milk cows on farms in the 24 major States was 8.92 million head, 38,000 head more than December 2021, but 9,000 head less than November 2022.
