Food plots for deer seem to be something that people over complicate quickly. They don’t have to be complicated to be successful, but there are some basics that are absolute musts for success. On June 18 at 7327 S. Morey Road, McBain, from 9 a.m. to noon, Missaukee Conservation District will be holding a food plot workshop. Jodi DeHate, MAEAP technician, Jeff Fewless, NRCS District Conservationist, and Christina Currell, MSU cover crop specialist, will be speaking.
First things first
Site selection is the first thing to choose. Where do you want to put your food plot? Are deer already moving through that area? Does the site have enough sunlight to support growing plants? These are some questions to consider before developing the plot. Looking and knowing where deer move through your property is a good indicator that putting a food plot nearby will be successful in drawing in deer for longer periods of time to feed.
Next, is this spot in the middle of woods, on a field edge or unfarmed field? The first spot is going to be more difficult to establish a food plot. A clearing will need to be created for sunlight to reach the forest floor. This may involve logging trees off and clearing brush. This isn’t undoable, just more involved than the latter two choices. Field edges tend to be easiest, especially if you can establish a plot with food that’s desirable to deer after the field has been harvested. Unfarmed fields are also a bit easier to establish than the plot in the middle of the woods.
For anything to grow well, soil needs to be tested for nutrients present and pH at the bare minimum. Optimal growing pH for most crops is 6.0-7.0. Growing a food plot is exactly like growing a crop. You can’t throw seed on the ground and expect it to perform without optimal pH and good fertility in the soil.
Luckily for Missaukee County landowners, Missaukee Conservation District has a soil sampling cost share program that can be used to help pay for soil tests. We even have a soil probe to borrow. That information is available on our website and at the workshop.
Fertility
Once the soil is tested and comes back with fertilizer recommendations, you can begin to work. Lime is often recommended to bring the pH of the soil up. Just remember that you can’t move pH from a 5.8 to a 6.8 in one year; this is a multi-year project. Multiple applications of lime will be needed for several years if soil pH is low.
Similarly, fertilizer recommendations may need split applications as well as time. Even with commercial fertilizers, those nutrients are not all plant available immediately. Manure and compost or organic sources of nutrients take even longer for plants to uptake. There are benefits in using manure, compost, and organic sources that you can’t get from commercial fertilizers — namely organic matter. Organic matter helps build soil structure, holds water and nutrients. Most soil tests will give organic matter in the results. Sandy soils and tilled soils will generally have a low organic matter number. A good number for organic matter in this area is 3.0. As someone that works with farms in a four-county area, anything above 2.5 is really good.
Seed Selection
This is the area where people want to be complicated about choosing seeds and seed mixes. Honestly, if it’s the first year of establishment, plant rye about mid-August and call it good. Rye is about bomb proof. Bonus with rye, it’s allelopathic, which means that rye produces a biochemical that kills other plants — meaning weeds. Come spring if the deer haven’t demolished the rye it will need to be killed with glyphosate or rolled and crimped if you want to establish a different seed in the food plot.
With a well-established food plot, more and different seeds can be used. Is the goal to attract deer all growing season well into winter? Or do you just want deer feeding off the plot during bow and firearm season? These decisions help you decide on what seeds to use and when. This may call for multiple plantings of seeds to keep crops growing and established through late doe season. There isn’t enough room in this article to go into all the different seed options and their pros and cons.
But it doesn’t have to be complicated, and you don’t have to buy expensive seed. Many places offer bulk seeds by the pound. That information will also be available at the workshop.
Weeds
Controlling weeds the first few years is crucial in having an attractive food plot. A good pre-plant burn down with glyphosate will kill a lot of things. Keeping on top of weeds is going to be work. Ferns, grasses and deep-rooted weeds like burdock will take time to get rid of. Again, don’t expect your food plot to look like a farm field the first few years.
Equipment
There will be information available on what types of equipment is available in the area to rent. What you can do with your food plot will be a bit dependent on what equipment you have, can rent or can borrow. Scouring garage sales, estate sales or auctions for old farm equipment that can serve your purposes is often the cheaper way to get tillage tools or planting equipment you want.
Be Patient
A lot of people want instant success with food plots. They want a lush, green growing crop. That can happen, it just may not be the first several years. It also takes more than one weekend to establish and nurture a good food plot. Talk to anyone that farms or has farmed, growing a crop takes perseverance.
To register for the event, which then gives you an entry to win a soil sample, contact Jodi at jodi.dehate@macd.org or 231-839-7193.
Jodi DeHate is the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP) Technician for Missaukee, Wexford, Kalkaska and Crawford counties. She works at the Missaukee Conservation District in Lake City.
