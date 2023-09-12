McBAIN — Beal City displayed the kind of dominance Friday, Sept. 8, at McBain that was expected from the Aggies this season in defense of the Highland Conference football championship. The Aggies controlled play in the trenches as they impressively outscored McBain 48-7 to remain unbeaten. The Ramblers (2-1, 1-1) lost for the first time this season.
McBain battled back and did some good things in the second half after struggling in the first two quarters and falling behind. Rambler coach Pat Maloney liked the grit he saw in his players in the second half as they continued to play hard and battle even though the outcome of the game had been decided.
“We didn’t just lay flat,” Maloney said. “We’ve got to learn from this one and build from it.”
Beal City had all the answers in the first half as the Aggies built a 33-0 halftime lead. McBain did move the ball at times, going deep into Aggie territory late in the half after Ben Rodenbaugh hooked up with glue-fingered tight end Carson Murphy for 38 yards but the Aggies were able to force a turnover on downs.
The Ramblers received a spark early in the third quarter when Caleb Miller, who had a solid game, found a seam and raced all the way down to the 5-yard line before an Aggie defender made a touchdown-saving tackle. Four plays later it was fourth-and-goal from in close and Benny literally plowed his way into the end zone for what would prove to be McBain’s lone score of the night. Tommy Maloney added the extra point, trimming the lead to 33-7 at that point.
Beal City would score twice more to account for the final score of 48-7. The Ramblers did drive deep into Aggie territory one more time in the second half after scoring the touchdown but they were stopped short again by the swarming Beal City defense.
Benny broke free on a fourth-down keeper to get a first down at the 20-yard line and then hooked up with a leaping Bryce Akom out of the backfield to bring the ball to the 11-yard line but that was as close as the Ramblers would get to reaching the end zone again.
Caleb collected a team-high 70 rushing yards on seven carries in the contest while Benny battled for all of his 42 yards on 12 carries. Benny also threw for 77 yards, including the 38-yard connection to Carson and the pass to Bryce in the red zone.
Joshua Wilson, who had a monster game for Beal City on both sides of the ball, had a pick six in the second quarter to give the Aggies a sudden 20-0 lead.
It was inside linebacker Jonathon “Sycamore” Sikkema making seven takedowns to lead the Ramblers defensively. Jager Corless, the Ramblers’ bottle rocket, made six stops from his cornerback post.
McBain (2-1, 1-1) seeks a return to the “W” column this Friday, Sept. 15, at the field of league foe Roscommon. The game pits the speed and playmaking abilities of the Bucks against the strength of the Ramblers’ rushing attack.
The Bucks are winless to date but they have shown the ability to strike quickly and put points on the board. McBain has only played Roscommon three times altogether, winning all three, and those games have come since the 2019 season after the Bucks joined the Highland Conference.
