Diane Randall honored as MTA Life Member
Roscommon Township (Roscommon Co.) Supervisor Diane Randall, 2017 president of the Michigan Townships Association (MTA), received the “MTA Life Member” Award during the Association’s 2022 Annual Conference and Expo, held in April in Lansing. Randall received the honor before hundreds of township peers and special guests at the MTA Banquet, held April 27 in conjunction with the conference.
“It was an honor to serve Michigan’s township officials, who have an unwavering dedication to lead the government closest to the people,” Randall said. “The Michigan Townships Association provides the tools for successful leadership skills at the local level that promotes a high level of service, understanding and support to their community.”
Randall, who has been township supervisor since 1997, was first elected to the MTA Board of Directors in 2005, representing Arenac, Iosco, Ogemaw and Roscommon Counties as MTA District 10 director. She served on the MTA Executive Committee from 2012-2018.
In addition to serving as township supervisor, Randall has served as Roscommon Township assessor since 2006. She currently serves as vice chair of the Houghton Lake Ambulance Authority and the Michigan Township Participating Plan. Randall served as past chair of the Houghton Lake Sewer Authority, member of the Houghton Lake Building Agency, member of Emergency Medical Services Coordination Committee within the Michigan Department of Community Health, and was appointed by the speaker of the House to the state Aquatic Invasive Species Advisory Council.
