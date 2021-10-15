Disaster at the southern Border part II
We are hearing more and more subsequently about root causes. Especially from Vice President Harris, who President Biden charged with developing a “root causes strategy.” The fact is that when the U.S. opens its borders, which is what it amounts to, when we return to a catch and release police, illegal immigrants flock to the U.S. That’s the root cause of the crisis on our southern border. Compare the numbers in April of last year to those of this April: there was a 900 percent increase in illegal immigration. The economic conditions in Central America didn’t markedly change during that period. The climate didn’t’ markedly change. Our policies changed. That’s the root cause.
There is a second important point to make in this regard. The basic legal premise of asylum is that the migrant must have a valid claim to be the victim of persecution in his or her home country due to race, religion, nationality, political affiliation, or membership in a protected class. Under current law, a desire to improve one’s economic status is not a valid asylum claim. If it were, the overwhelming majority of people in the world would have a valid claim to seek asylum here. Open border advocates, including those in the Biden Administration who harp on root causes, cultivate the myth that a desire for economic betterment is a valid reason by itself to seek asylum. That would require a radical change in U.S. Law that I don’t think the American people would accept.
The common sense reality is that by incentivizing and facilitating illegal immigration, the Biden Administration is making it easier for drugs to pour into the U.S. For human trafficking to expand and for criminal aliens to infiltrate our society.
“Reprinted by permission from IMPRIMIS, A publication of Hillsdale College”
Dick McGarry
Lake City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.